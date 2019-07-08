Iran announces new level of nuclear enrichment at 4.5%

Kamalvandi made the remarks speaking to IRNA correspondent on Monday.

Based on the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with six world powers, Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear enrichment level to 3.67%.

Just a year after the US exit from the multinational accord in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal and argues that it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment.

“The country’s enrichment level has reached nearly 4.5% at present,” Kamalvandi said, adding that the current level of enrichment is enough for fuel production in power plants.

He said that an enrichment level up to 5% or less is needed for fuel production in power plants.

The official however noted that the accurate level of fuel has to be examined by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which will announce its judgment after analyzing the taken samples.

