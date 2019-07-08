Graphene-based Nanosystem in drug application successfully designed

Researchers at the University of Isfahan, with the support of the Science and Technology Assistance Fund, succeeded in designing and building nanosystem for drug application to various tissues.

One of the problems with controlling the drug when injected is that both healthy and diseased cells are targeted, this causes problems such as harm to the DNA of healthy cell. To prevent this problem, the researchers designed the system for drug application, in which time and space management is done when the drug is injected, which means that the drug-injected tissue is identified.

Marzieh Samiyi Forooshani, the executive of the research project, noted, "The Graphene nanohybrid is a system that we have succeeded to make. The main platform in project graphene simultaneously involves both diagnosis and medication. The reason why graphene is selected is its biocompatibility; graphene does not create toxicity for the body and is a good carrier for medicine.

