Golestani girl bags medal in int’l student competitions

Abdul Hakim Firoozi said on Monday that the Pomse Individual Competition was held in the first day of the thirtieth World Student Competition in Italy which at the end, Golestani athlete Fatemeh Hessam, along with a South Korean athlete, stood third.

In this section, the athletes of the United States and Chinese Taipei were ranked first and second.

Fatemeh Hessam had won the Bronze Medal of the 2017 Students' World Championship in China and the Bronze medal of Pomse Championship.

Hessam was also a member of the Iranian convoy in the Asian Games of Jakarta, but she did not reach the medal. Golestan has more than 6,000 insured athletes in Taekwondo.

