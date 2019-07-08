Iran's Bushehr province, Kazakhstan business development strategies reviewed

At the meeting, representatives of various economic sectors of Bushehr province described the export capacities of the province in the fields of fishery, agriculture, port and shipping, mines and petrochemicals for the Kazakh side.

A member of the board of the Bushehr Chamber of Commerce said the province has various capacities in various economic fields.

Nadir Pourjam noted, "Cultural, religious and historical contributions can play effective role in cooperation in different fields."

Pourjam went on to say that the province with a lot of capacities in petrochemicals could also provide Kazakhstan's investors with a lot of investment opportunities.

The official stated that in the field of chemical fertilizers, Bushehr province with Kazakhstan can also have a very high level of cooperation, and added, "Bushehr province is one of the provinces that produces tomatoes and has a good potential for export to Kazakhstan."

The head of the Kazakh Consulate General in Bandar Abbas Dawlatali Neysan said that with the promotion of relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, the problems in the economic system between the two countries can be resolved.

Neysan added that in the context of issuing a visa, this problem is solved by increasing relations and traffic flows, and only the need to strengthen ties between the provinces is needed.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish