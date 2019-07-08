(updated) Iran earthquake: 67 people injured

Hajizadeh said that 47 ones of the injured persons were from Masjed Soleyman and the others were from Izeh who received outpatient treatment.

Few hours ago, Local officials announced that ten people had been injured in the quake.

Earlier reports also said that one man had lost his live in the incident.

The one dead in the incident reportedly died after a heart attack due to fear from the quake.

The quake jolted Masjed Soleyman in north of Khouzestan province on Monday morning.

The tremor occurred at 11:30 local time (07:00 GMT) at the depth of 16.5 km underground, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

Crisis Management headquarters of Masjed Soleyman immediately convened an emergency meeting asking the citizens to evacuate their homes and go to open areas to avoid the danger of aftershocks.

The tremor was also felt in most cities of the province, such as Ahvaz, Abadan, Izeh, Dezful, Bavi and Karoun.

Five aftershocks have followed the earthquake so far.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish