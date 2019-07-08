Iran Majlis to discuss JCPOA commitment reduction

Mojtaba Zonnour said that the national security commission has also invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend the meeting, but it seems that he will be on a trip at that time.

It is too soon to evaluate government's policies regarding the implementation of the second phase of reducing commitments, he said, adding that the lawmakers will discuss the overall policies in this regard.

The second phase of the reduced commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took effect on Monday with uranium enrichment higher than the 3.67 percent ceiling, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

"Each phase of the reduction of commitments is defined for a two-month period," he said, adding that the 20 percent enrichment is one of the options for the third phase.

"We waited for two months and then started the second phase yesterday. Of course, the move was after a year-long patience so that the other party should have done its commitments; but they made no proper moves, so according to the order of the president and the Supreme National Security Council, we surpassed the 3.67 percent limit."

