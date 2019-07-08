Sharif University's smart spacecraft awarded second rank in US Astronaut competitions

ShadX – New Horizon from the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at Sharif University of Technology under the direction of Mohammad Baqer Malayek, a faculty member at the AIAA, participated in the United States Aviation and Aeronautics Competition.

After eight months of study, the team members, all undergraduate students in aerospace engineering at Sharif University of Technology, prepared their plan for a spacecraft called Ariana in the form of a report and register on the site. Eventually, the ShadX – New Horizon team managed to rank second among the 13 teams around the world who succeeded in presenting their plans.

