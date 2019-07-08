EU's "speech therapy" may prompt Iran's stronger steps: Iran

"The third step will be taken in 60 days," Abbas Mousavi told reporters.

"If the remaining countries, particularly the Europeans, do not fulfill their commitments and continue their speech-therapy and mere words, we will take a stronger steps," he said, referring to the measures Iran has taken to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

On Sunday, Tehran said that at the second phase of its measures to preserve the nuclear deal, it officially launches enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit that is set by the deal. The first stage came on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 when Iran announced it reduces its commitments to the deal.

Commenting on Iran's role in the Persian Gulf traffic, the spokesman said, "Iran is in charge of security and traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. This is our region, and therefore, on the basis of our natural and legal duty, we provide and guarantee the security of the region, and if the countries thousands of kilometers away from the region make claims, they should not be taken seriously."

The third step, he said, will also be taken within the legal framework of the Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, unless some parties take unexpected, bizarre measures.

Under such circumstances, the country will take a main step instead of the third one, he said.

"We have repeatedly said that whenever we feel the efforts being made will meet our needs and demands, then the measures will be reversible," Mousavi said.

The next joint commission of the JCPOA will convene in late July.

