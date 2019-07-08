One dead, 10 injured in quake in southwestern Iran.

The quake jolted Masjed Soleyman in north of Khouzestan province on Monday morning.

Hojjatinia said that the one dead in the incident died after a heart attack due to fear from the quake.

The tremor occurred at 11:30 local time (07:00 GMT) at the depth of 16.5 km underground, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

Crisis Management headquarters of Masjed Soleyman immediately convened an emergency meeting asking the citizens to evacuate their homes and go to open areas to avoid the danger of aftershocks.

The tremor was also felt in most cities of the province, such as Ahvaz, Abadan, Izeh, Dezful, Bavi and Karoun.

Three aftershocks have followed the earthquake so far.

