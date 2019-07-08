2nd phase of reduced commitment to JCPOA takes effect: AEOI spox

"Each phase of the reduction of commitments is defined for a two-month period," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, adding that the %20 enrichment is one of the options for the third phase.

"We waited for two months and then started the second phase yesterday. Of course, the move was after a year-long patience so that the other party should have done its commitments; but they made no proper moves, so according to the order of the president and the Supreme National Security Council, we surpassed the %3.67 limit."

He said that Iran should have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about the technical changes, but because the IAEA was closed on Sunday, a copy of the document was given to their office in Tehran and the original paper will be sent to the IAEA today.

Stockpile of enriched uranium to exceed 300 kilogram took time but increasing the level of enrichment can be done in a few days, he said.

He hoped that the other parties should know that Iran is not like some countries that are not serious; even if they have such a mentality, they should get rid of it.

Kamalvandi said that Iran will not let the commitments be just one way and be deprived of its rights.

He said that Iran should enjoy its rights; if not, Tehran will reduce commitments little by little, but if the other party comes back to the track, Iran will go back to its commitments.

Regarding the third phase of reducing the commitments, he said, "There are different ideas about that … Iran will opt for wisely and calmly and according to the needs of the country."

"One option is to increase the number of centrifuges."

About US calling for a meeting of the Board of Governors of the IAEA, he said, "Other countries see that Iran is moving logically and strongly."

Responding to a question about increasing the enrichment to %20, he said it is not needed yet, but if Iran wants to produce that, there is no obstacle.

Kamalvandi said that facilitating Iran oil sale, and removing the banking and trade obstacles were among the commitments of Europeans.

