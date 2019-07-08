Iran will not accept any change in JCPOA wording: FM spox

"There will be no new negotiation," Abbas Mousavi told reporters.

The JCPOA is an "action plan" whose wording will not be changed even a single, the spokesman said echoing the remarks made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"The US committed a blatant violation of the JCPOA when it pulled out of the deal," the spokesman said, adding that if Washington wants to return to the deal, it has to give up waging the economic terrorism and conflict.

If Washington fulfills its commitments, it can attend the JCPOA Joint Commission, Mousavi said

"We do not roll out a red carpet for the US, but its return to commitments will be considered a step forward," he said.

"The window to diplomacy is open, but the Foreign Ministry will not compromise the rights of the people and the sovereignty rights," the spokesman added.

