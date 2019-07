The tremor occurred at 11:30 local time (07:00 GMT) at the depth of 17 km underground, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

The tremor was also felt in other cities of the province, such as Ahvaz, Abadan, Izeh, Dezful, Bavi and Karoun.

There are no immediate reports of the possible damages.

