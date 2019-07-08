Iranian chess grandmaster crowns champion at Leon Masters 2019

Maghsoudloo, Iran’s No. 2 chess player, has won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2018.

In the final game of the competitions, the Iranian grand master with an FIDE rating of 2656 beat Ukraine’s Vassily Ivanchuk with a rating of 2684.

The two grand masters played in four rounds, in the first and fourth rounds it was the Iranian chess player who won, while in the second and third rounds, the two players were held at a draw.

On his way to the final game of the four-person competitions, Maghsoudloo had defeated Jaime Santos from Spain.

