Jahangiri: Any patience wears thin someday

Speaking in a meeting with chancellors of universities and research institutions in Alzahra University, Jahangiri said if other parties comply with their commitments, Iran's reduction of its commitments will be reversible.

Referring to Europeans' request from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to give them moratorium and not to pull out of the deal, he said Iran practiced patience for one year long and held talks with China, Russia and other regional countries.

Pointing to US withdrawal from the nuclear deal endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 lifting all the UN sanctions on Iran, Jahangiri said that the US, the EU signatories, the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) first called the JCPOA as new important way-out of the nuclear stand-off through negotiations.

Jahangiri said that the UN Security Council permanent members cited the JCPOA as a pattern for the settlement of the international disputes.

US did not let Iran take advantage of JCPOA achievements neither before nor after its withdrawal, he noted.

They tried to create an unsafe atmosphere for the Iranian economic and political relations, Jahangiri added.

He said that the US administration explores every avenue to implement its wrongful and unilateral sanctions.

Jahangiri said that the US exceeded the boundaries of the International Law by forcing China, Russia and Europe to comply with its economic war against a developing country like Iran.

He protested to US administration over waging economic war against Iranian nation, saying that the US harsh sanctions could create some shocks for national economy and social maladies across the country.

He noted that the economic situation was stabilized and grounds have been prepared to thwart the negative impacts of the US sanctions.

Other parties which were five big countries have not even taken small steps in line with solving problems and their commitments they have undertaken to fulfill, he said.

Finally, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) approved that Iran should reduce some of its commitments.

The JCPOA in Articles 26 and 36 has let Iran suspend some of its commitments when they other parties do not abide by the terms of the deal.

We were committed not to keep over 300kg uranium but we can avoid its implementation, he said, adding that we were also committed not to enrich uranium over 3.67% but we can reject it.

He reiterated that Iran favors negotiation and interaction with reliable partners, adding but we will defend Iranians' rights firmly.

Underlining sensitive situation in the region, he said US footprints are evident in all ailments of Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

He said that Saudi Arabia and Israel are complicit in campaign against Iran and urged elites and academics to monitor the regional issues adequately.

