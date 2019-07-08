8 July 2019 - 11:10
Iranian border-guards reinforced with new vessels

Bandar Abbas, July 8, IRNA – In a ceremony in presence of Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami on Monday, Iranian border-guards were reinforced with new domestically-built vessels.

The Class Heidar vessels are the domestically manufactured prototype of the global class for rescue-and-relief operations at sea.

The technical specifications of the vessels including the speed, range of operation and the velocity passing through waves have been upgraded.  

The vessels are 19.3m long, 4.6m wide with a height of 2.8m.

Some 510 mechanical, facility, electronic, navigation and telecommunication systems have been installed on the new vessels.

Head of the Maritime Industries Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Rastegari said in the ceremony that all the designing and construction stages of the new vessels have been made by Iranian experts.

