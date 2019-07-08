ECO Science Foundation meeting kicks off in central Iran

Executive Director of the ECOSF, Komeil Hosseini told reporters that the executive committee of the foundation will discuss the joint scientific plans.

He said that some 15 members plus 30 directors will meet on Tuesday at specialized forums.

The specialized meeting on Tuesday will be held in presence of ministers of science and technology of Pakistan and Iran, as well as the ECO secretary general and delegates from the member states.

Electing a new president for the foundation, discussing the scientific challenges of the member states and talks about the ECO regional programs for science and technology are on the agenda of the two-day meeting, he said.

ECOSF is an inter-governmental organization comprised of 10 Muslim countries—Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iran. The main goal of the foundation is to contribute to economic development with promotion of science, technology and innovation.

ECO, embracing 360 million people (one fourth of the world Muslim population) is the biggest economic body of the Muslim world.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish