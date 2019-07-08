Iran taekwondoka grabs bronze in 2019 Universiade

South Korea and the US snatched gold and silver medal of the individual pumsae field.

Iranian squad has so far received 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

