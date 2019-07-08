8 July 2019 - 10:17
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83386088
0 Persons

Iran taekwondoka grabs bronze in 2019 Universiade

Iran taekwondoka grabs bronze in 2019 Universiade

Tehran, July 8, IRNA – Iranian taekwondo fighter Koroush Bakhtiar won a bronze medal of pumsae category at the 30th Summer Universiade in Italy's Naples.

South Korea and the US snatched gold and silver medal of the individual pumsae field.

Iranian squad has so far received 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 0 =