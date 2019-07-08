Iran runners earn 5 medals in Kazakhstan

In high jump field, Aylin Babaki ranked third and received a bronze medal.

In 100-meter field, Hamideh Esmaeel Nejad with record of 12.11 second stood on the third place.

Iranian players with the record of 50.63 second snatched a bronze medal in 4 × 100 meters relay.

Mobin Maddahi and Hamid Reza Kia in triple jump category ranked 4th and 5th.

In 100 meters hurdles, Elnaz Kompani advanced to final stage a nd then ranked 4th.

Reza Moghaddam in Hammer throw field received a gold medal and Hamideh Esmaeel Nejad snatched a silver medal.

The event was held with Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, India, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Belarus taking part.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish