Iran runners earn 5 medals in Kazakhstan

In high jump field, Aylin Babaki ranked third and received a bronze medal.
In 100-meter field, Hamideh Esmaeel Nejad with record of 12.11 second stood on the third place.
Iranian players with the record of 50.63 second snatched a bronze medal in 4 × 100 meters relay.
Mobin Maddahi and Hamid Reza Kia in triple jump category ranked 4th and 5th.
In 100 meters hurdles, Elnaz Kompani advanced to final stage a nd then ranked 4th.
Reza Moghaddam in Hammer throw field received a gold medal and Hamideh Esmaeel Nejad snatched a silver medal.
The event was held with Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, India, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Belarus taking part.
