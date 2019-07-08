8 July 2019 - 08:24
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 8

Tehran, July 8, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Macron, Rouhani agree to look at conditions for nuclear talks

- Envoy: Chabahar port very important for India

- Iran: Oil tanker seized by UK not bound for Syria

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran raises enrichment beyond JCPOA limit

- Yemeni forces unveil new domestically-built missiles, drones

- Iran's cadet free-style athletes crowned in Asian Wrestling Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Enriching uranium higher than 3.67%

- Art houses to screen behind the scenes film on Iranian new wave drama “The Cow”

- Iran freestyle team win 2019 Cadet Asian Championship

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- More nuclear commitments cut

- Tehran stocks rebound

- Iran's non-oil trade with E7 exceeds 59 million tons

