Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 8

** IRAN DAILY
- Macron, Rouhani agree to look at conditions for nuclear talks
- Envoy: Chabahar port very important for India
- Iran: Oil tanker seized by UK not bound for Syria
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran raises enrichment beyond JCPOA limit
- Yemeni forces unveil new domestically-built missiles, drones
- Iran's cadet free-style athletes crowned in Asian Wrestling Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Enriching uranium higher than 3.67%
- Art houses to screen behind the scenes film on Iranian new wave drama “The Cow”
- Iran freestyle team win 2019 Cadet Asian Championship
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- More nuclear commitments cut
- Tehran stocks rebound
- Iran's non-oil trade with E7 exceeds 59 million tons
