Iran's Chabahar, important for India from different aspects: Ambassador

Gaddam Dharmendra made the remarks in a meeting held in southeast Iran on Sunday with a number of economic activists and managers of Chabahar free trade-industrial zone.

Chabahar can be attractive to neighboring countries' investors for its petrochemical and downstream industries, Dharmendra said in the meeting.

So, Indian investors will be informed of common areas of investments in Chabahar as the strategic Iranian port is near to India and it also enjoys inexpensive energy, the ambassador added.

Chabahar in southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan- neighbor to Pakistan and the Sea of Oman- has considerable economic capacities that can flourish the southeast of the country after being developed completely.“Chabahar Port is the symbol of new relations between Iran and India and all the efforts have been made to develop economic and trade ties,” said Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra in Chabahar on Sunday.

The Ambassador was speaking to the managing director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) in Chabahar.

He also said that India's Exim Bank could operate in the Iranian port.

The Mumbai-based Exim Bank of India is a key player in the promotion of cross border trade and investment.

India is already using the UCO Bank to handle the financial transactions with Iran under the US sanctions.

India has leased the Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar for 10 years to handle its exports and imports to Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.

Behruz Aqai, Managing director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO), called on India to further promote the Chabahar Port to attract more Indian investment.

Petrochemical sector and downstream industries can be attractive for regional countries to invest in Chabahar Port, according to Dharmendra.

Aqai said the 1,200 hectares of land in Chabahar Free Trade Zone (FTZ) has been designated for construction of a petrochemical plant, saying the provincial PMO has selected a special area for loading and unloading petrochemical products.

