Tehran City Council welcomes development of cooperation with UNESCO-Iran Nat'l Commission

In a meeting with Hojatollah Ayoubi on Sunday, he emphasized that the necessary support would be provided in this way and urged mutual cooperation on various urban issues.

The head of the Tehran City Council also welcomed the development of cooperation between the UNESCO-Iran National Commission and Tehran's urban management, and noted that the review and implementation of the proposals will be pursued through the Social-Cultural and Urban Services Commissions of the Council and relevant departments in the Tehran Municipality.

Ayoubi also said that the UNESCO National Commission is being administered in different countries. The commission is under the supervision of the Ministry of Science and Research and Technology.

He went on say, “The National Commission represents Iran at UNESCO and represents UNESCO in Iran, and all affairs related to UNESCO are being pursued through this commission; various experts are active in various groups within the UNESCO National Commission; and, thankfully, Iran's position in UNESCO, despite all the ups and downs are acceptable.

Ayoubi added, “UNESCO regional office in Iran is also located in Iran to facilitate Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan affairs in Iran, which cooperates with the UNESCO-Iran National Commission.

