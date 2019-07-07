$8.3 million worth of goods exported from Qeshm

Qeshm island also imported $15 million worth of goods, including $12 million worth of capital goods, including equipment and machinery.

A total of $30 million worth of goods were exported overseas and $18 million worth of goods were exported to the mainland, and $43 million of goods were imported to Qeshm Island.

Lead and zinc ingots, cement and clinker, dried fish, and perfumes are goods that have been exported from Iran to countries such as Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Last year, the number of active industrial enterprises in Qeshm was 204 units, this year it fell to 196 units.

The Director General of Industry, mining and Facilitation of Production Department of Qeshm Free Zone Organization told reporters that 6 units of Qeshm industrial companies have been disabled in the field of plastic and nylon production and 2 units have become inactive.

Mahdi Berenji noted that due to the rise in the price of petrochemical products, the value-added of recycled materials has also attracted the attention of the investor, which the value-added line by the end of August will be launched.

He went on to say, "In the first quarter of this year, 15 licenses for industrial activities were issued in various fields, including the manufacture of food and beverage products, spoons, chemical products, motor vehicles and other."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish