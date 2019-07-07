Selection Board of 32nd Int’l Children Film Festival unveiled

Public Relations of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth announced that Alireza Tabesh, director of the festival, has unveiled the list of Selection Board as follows: Javad Hatami, Hossein Sheikhol Eslam, Nadereh Torkmani, Soheil Movafaq and Hamed Jafari.

As per the festival’s rules and regulations, Iranian Cinema Selection Board members are slated to select at least seven films that have been produced since 2018.

Hatami is a psychologist and a faculty member of the University of Tehran, a member of the Children's Film Policy-making Council and the current member of the Children's Council of Farabi Cinema Foundation. He was also a jury and selection board member of several editions of International Film Festival for Children and Youth, author and researcher in the field of child and the adolescent programming and member of Children Group Management in IRIB.

Sheikhol Eslami is writer, critic and entrepreneur. He has received his master's degree in Western Philosophy studies. He is a member and founder of Children's Council of Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) and Managing Director of the Center for Innovation and Accelerating Iranian Cinema affiliated to FCF. So far, he has written several specialized articles about children and the adolescent's literature in several magazines.

Torkamani has received his Bachelor of Arts in Film Production. He is an author, director, producer, a member of the founding board and board of directors of the Center for the Development of Children and Adolescent Cinema. He also has won several awards for making films for children and the youth from the International Film Festival for Children and the Young.

Movafaq is a producer, director and actor. His first "Chocolate" in the child's genre was nominated for Best Film and Best Actor in the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan. His latest work, "Pastarioni" also managed to snatch several awards in previous edition of the festival.

Jafari is producer of children's cinema and has so far won several awards from different film festivals. He is the managing director and producer of Art Pouya Group. He was also a jury members several film festivals in Iran.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is scheduled to be held in the Iranian central city, Isfahan, on Aug 19-26, 2019. Features, short stories, web series, long animations, and short animations from around the world will participate in the competition.

9156**2050

