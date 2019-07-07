7 July 2019 - 15:10
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code 83385286
0 Persons

Iran's cadet free-style athletes crowned in Asian Wrestling championship

Iran's cadet free-style athletes crowned in Asian Wrestling championship

Tehran, June 7, IRNA – With six Iranian wrestlers now in the finals of 2019 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Iran which had already gained two gold medals, secured its first place to crown early championship in the tournament.

The competitions are underway in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On the second day of the competitions on Sunday, Ali Arab, Rahman Amouzad Khalili, Ali Qolizadegan, Erfan Elahi, Soheil Yousefi and Salar Habibi from Iran defeated their rivals to reach the final game in 45-, 48-, 51, 60-, 92- and 110-kg weight categories.   

Iran’s Mehdi Veisi also is due to compete in the third place game in 55-kg weight class.  

On the first day of the competitions on Saturday, Amir Hossein Motaghi and Amir Hossein Firouz Pour snatched gold medals for the Iranian team.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 5 =