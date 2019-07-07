Iran's cadet free-style athletes crowned in Asian Wrestling championship

The competitions are underway in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On the second day of the competitions on Sunday, Ali Arab, Rahman Amouzad Khalili, Ali Qolizadegan, Erfan Elahi, Soheil Yousefi and Salar Habibi from Iran defeated their rivals to reach the final game in 45-, 48-, 51, 60-, 92- and 110-kg weight categories.

Iran’s Mehdi Veisi also is due to compete in the third place game in 55-kg weight class.

On the first day of the competitions on Saturday, Amir Hossein Motaghi and Amir Hossein Firouz Pour snatched gold medals for the Iranian team.

