Needs determine Iran's nuclear activities: Spokesman

"At this phase, Iran's moves will be meant to supply power sources and research needs," Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said at a joint press conference with Iranian government's spokesman Ali Rabiei, and Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Today is the end of the first 60-day deadline Iran set for the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 lifting UN sanctions on Iran.

Under the agreement Iran accepted to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.

On the anniversary of the withdrawal, Tehran announced that it will reduce its commitments under the deal until its benefits are secured.

Iran has officially announced that it will not abide by the enrichment limit of 3.67 percent any more.

"Based on the decisions made at the first phase, the fuel required for the country's power plants is being supplied, and the purity of the enriched uranium will increase based on the orders," he added.

The amount of the uranium stock is increasing based on the first phase of measures, with a higher speed, he said adding that the new decisions will follow.

"Currently, for instance, there is no fuel need for Tehran Reactor, but in the future, it can be put on the agenda," Kamalvandi said.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that the measures will be rolled back if other signatories come back to the deal.

