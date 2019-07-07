Iran deplores UK Navy wrongful act to seize supertanker

Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei made the remarks in a press conference to announce Iranian new decision on uranium enrichment.

Rabiei dismissed the UK government's statement that the seizure was to enforce the EU sanctions on Syria, saying that the UK Navy's act is the outright violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 lifting sanctions on Iran, on one hand and the UK is a state party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, on the other.

He said that all other major EU states, such as Spain, have objected to the UK and expressed concerns about the UK action in total disregard of the JCPOA.

He criticized the UK Government for following the US lead concerning the US unilateral sanctions on Iran.

"The issue does not have to do with the EU," he said.

"Rather it is a blatant sea piracy took place by London and Washington collaboration," he added.

