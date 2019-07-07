Golestan province ready to attract foreign investments

Speaking in a meeting with a delegation from Guangzhou, Haqshenas said that natural night-seeing and historical monuments are among the grounds for attracting foreign investments in Golestan province.

He also pointed to visa waiver for China by Iran as part of the preparatory works the government made for attracting the Chinese tourists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haqshenas hailed signing sister city agreement between Gorgan and Guangzhou, saying there is no limitation for economic cooperation with China.

No country will be able to put negative impacts on Iran-China relations.

Meanwhile, deputy secretary general of Guangzhou said due to the fact that Guangzhou is the second biggest port in China which has exported 22 million containers goods to other countries, Golestan will also be able to be one of its destinations.

He added that Golestan and Guangzhou enjoy the required capacities for signing cooperation and sister city agreement.

