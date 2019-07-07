Iran freestylers grab gold in Asian Championships

In 65 kg weight category, Motaghi defeated Japan, India and Uzbekistan and advanced to final stage.

During the final match, he overpowered Tajik rival and ranked first.

Amir Mehdi Hosseini in 71 kg weight category was hit by Mongolian wrestler and was remove from the list.

Meanwhile, in 80 kg category, Firouz Pour overcame rivals from China, Tajikistan and Japan to attend the final match.

In final match, he defeated Kazakhstan 7-3 and received a gold medal.

Iranian squad with 50 points is now standing on the first place.

Earlier, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team with 7 medals and 181 points ranked first in the Asian Championships.

Iranian team with 4 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze medals and 181 points won the event.

This is while, Kazakhstan with 175 points ranked second.

