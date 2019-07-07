Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 7

** IRAN NEWS
- People unhappy with unfair distribution system
- Iran calls IAEA meeting requested by US as sad irony
- Iran may boost uranium enrichment level to 5%
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran calls US request for IAEA meeting a ‘sad irony’
- Tehran-Ankara train service to resume in coming days: Official
- Iran’s Zahedan city targeted by terrorist bombing, second attack foiled
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran hints at higher enrichment for Bushehr
- ‘Hamas to continue activities against U.S. deal of century’
- Iran Greco-Roman team wins Cadet Asian Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Naxos Records to release Ali Rahbari’s new album “My Mother Persia” next week
- Zahra Nemati to partake at Tokyo 2020 test event
- Kharrazi says INSTEX does not go beyond a “claim”
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Iran, Europeans testing payment mechanism
- Tehran stocks face selloff pressures
- Non-oil trade with SCO surpasses $27 billion
9376**1416
