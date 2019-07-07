Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 7

** IRAN NEWS

- People unhappy with unfair distribution system

- Iran calls IAEA meeting requested by US as sad irony

- Iran may boost uranium enrichment level to 5%

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran calls US request for IAEA meeting a ‘sad irony’

- Tehran-Ankara train service to resume in coming days: Official

- Iran’s Zahedan city targeted by terrorist bombing, second attack foiled

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran hints at higher enrichment for Bushehr

- ‘Hamas to continue activities against U.S. deal of century’

- Iran Greco-Roman team wins Cadet Asian Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Naxos Records to release Ali Rahbari’s new album “My Mother Persia” next week

- Zahra Nemati to partake at Tokyo 2020 test event

- Kharrazi says INSTEX does not go beyond a “claim”

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran, Europeans testing payment mechanism

- Tehran stocks face selloff pressures

- Non-oil trade with SCO surpasses $27 billion

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish