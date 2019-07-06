Governor of Sulaimaniyah: Investment between Kordestan, Sulaimaniyah increases

At a joint news conference with the governor of Kordestan province on Saturday evening, Bakir stated that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 13 paragraphs between the two governors, and this time the managers of other organizations, such as agriculture and tourism, also contributed.

The Kurdish official pointed out that “we should build a bridge between the two sides instead of the wall, adding, "Today, comfort, peace and security exist both in Iraqi Kurdistan and in Iran's Kordestan, and this is the best indicator for boosting investment.”

The governor of Sulaimaniyah noted that in recent years, Iraqi side’s economic relations with Iran have not diminished but increased.

Abu Bakir reiterated that the Sulaimaniyah investor in Sanandaj is to build a trading center and market, in Sanandaj and it is supposed Sanandaj route to Saqqez to be expanded and implemented by Sulaimaniyah investor.

He added, "According to the order of the Central Government of Iraq, in seasons when goods are produced in the Kurdistan Region, the imports from Iran are prevented so we will talk with government officials not to prevent importing of these goods from Iran, but to increase their customs tariffs.

The Economic delegation of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region arrived in Iran on Thursday evening with the reception of the deputy governor of Kurdestan province via the border of Bashmaq of Marivan city.

The governor of Kurdestan province Bahman Moradnia urged the governor of Sulaimaniyah of Iraq to apply through the President of the country for using finance to implement the Sanandaj-Sulaimaniyah railway project.

In signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) between Kordestan’s and Sulaimaniyah officials Saturday, Moradnia went on to say that Iran is having difficulty with the use of finance because of outrageous US sanctions.

The official underscored that if the officials of Sulaimaniyah and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq could use the finance to run the Sanandaj- Sulaimaniyah railway project, the plan would be implemented more quickly.

Kordestan governor added that the Deputy Director of Economic Coordination Department and the head of the Provincial Management and Planning Organization were appointed to follow the provisions of the memoranda of understanding between the two sides. The governor of Sulaimaniyah is expected to elect his directors for this matter.

Moradnia said that with this, the results and outcomes of the trips will be clearly identified and announced.

The governor of Sulaimaniyah Haval Abu Bakir, for his part, noted at the meeting that the new memorandum is a continuation and finalization of the past memoranda between the parties.

