Dlrs. 12 m worth of goods exported from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said that exported goods to the Persian Gulf littoral states, Iraq, Afghanistan, the United States and Italy comprised of household appliances, plastic products, almonds, machinery, electrical appliances, and metal products.

The official also estimated import of goods to the province during the first three months of this year by more than dlrs. 5 million.

The major part of the imported-goods to the province were machinery, electrical apparatus and metal products, he said.

Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari customs director announced the number of smuggled goods identified by the province this year for 62 items, saying, “Cosmetics, food and motorcycles have been reported as the major seized smuggled goods.”

Referring to the implementation of the incentive plan and the provision of special facilities for 5 industrial and manufacturing units in the form of national plan for top and well-known economic activists in Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari this year, he said there is no limit to the implementation of this national plan in the province.

