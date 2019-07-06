Ambassador: Chabahar of great importance to India

"The trade between Iran and India have grown well over past year, and thus the ports of India and Chabahar will have better cooperation in the future," Dharmendra said on Saturday in a meeting with Chabahar executives and officials.

Referring to the capacities, investment opportunities and transportation of transit goods in the Chabahar port, the diplomat said, "This city is significant more than a target for the Indian government in relation to the issues that it is pursuing."

Ambassador of India to Iran noted that there needs to be a clear dialogue about the commitments in regard to Chabahar, and said, "We need to consider the short and long term credit line in the form of a single package."

Darmandera underscored that Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) can cooperate in this port and transport their goods with the best way of transportation.

Expressing that India and Afghanistan repeatedly pursued the exclusion of the Chabahar port from the sanction regime, but still the banks issue poses a challenge, he pointed out that during the past year, Iran and India's trade grew by 30 percent and reached about 17 billion dollars a year.

The high-ranking Indian figure described India as one of the main suppliers of basic goods to Iran, and added, "We created a special bank in India connected with the Iran-India Chamber of Commerce to carry out a commodity exchange."

The Ambassador of India in Iran emphasized that "given the growth that exists in our business, Indian ports and Chabahar port are important ports, and we certainly do what we are committed to".

"Though there are still problems with third-party produced items, this will not stop our commitments, and all our commitments will be prioritized," ”, Dharmendra stated.

