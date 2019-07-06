6 July 2019 - 19:56
Police rule out arrest of English singer in Kish Island

Kish, July 6, IRNA – Kish police said on Saturday that Joss Stone, the English singer has not been arrested in the Island but she was prevented from entering the country due to lack of correct paper work.

The police reaction came in reaction to news regarding capturing Stone and her band in Kish Island.

Stone and her band who had arrived in Kish Island by Oman flight on June 30, left for the UAE the next day.

"After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted, Stone wrote in her Instagram page.

She added: "They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it."

"They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work," she noted.

