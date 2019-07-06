Iran air-pistol team bags silver in 2019 Universiade

China ranked first and Slovakia stood on the third place.

In individual category, Amir Mohammad Nekounam with 625.6 points advanced to final stage.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Iranian shooter Sajjad Pour Hosseini received a bronze medal which was Iranian squad’s first medal.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

