Iranian, French universities sign MoU

After signing the MoU, Fasa University officially became University of Poitiers' scientific associate.

Accordingly, both universities will discuss dangers of non-communicable diseases and mental diseases by focusing on modern and laboratory methods.

Speaking to IRNA, chancellor of Fasa University of Medical Sciences Asghar Khaleghi said due to successful background of Fasa University and with regard to cohort mega-projects, University of Poitiers will cooperate with it.

He added that Fasa University has had special scientific and research planning in non-communicable and mental diseases fields.

The University of Poitiers is a university in Poitiers, France. It is a member of the Coimbra Group, as one of the oldest universities of Europe.

As of July 2015 it is a member of the regional university association Leonardo da Vinci consolidated University.

