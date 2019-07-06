APSCO supports exchanging information with Tehran

Speaking to IRNA, Li Xinjun said APSCO has put on the agenda doing scientific, aerospace researches and exchanging information among member states.

He referred to Iran as an important member of APSCO, saying the body enjoys constructive relations with Tehran.

He added that Iran and APSCO will be able to maintain continuous cooperation in exchanging human resources and students.

Xinjun expressed hope for the member states including Iran to have cooperation with APSCO in space, scientific and research fields.

The space territory and peaceful use of space and confronting against natural disasters are among other activities of this organization, he said adding that members can also cooperate with the organization in these sectors, which will be important for the economic development of countries.

He also expressed support for making CubeSat in Iranian universities.

A is a type of miniaturized satellite for space research that is made up of multiples of 10 cm × 10 cm × 11.35 cm cubic units.

CubeSats have a mass of no more than 1.33 kilograms (2.9 lb) per unit, and often use commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components for their electronics and structure..

The Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) is an inter-governmental organization operated as a non-profit independent body with full international legal status. It is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

9376**2050

