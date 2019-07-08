Iran not seeking conflict with any country: Army cmdr.

Major General Mousavi has said that the enemies seek to eliminate one of the most important aspirations of the Islamic Revolution, the morale and the belief of "We Can".

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as repeatedly announced, does not favor any conflict with any country, but it has learned very well the defense.

"In the field of defensive, Iran has made great achievements and success in a way that the capability is unique in the history of Iran. In the early years of the fifth decade of the Islamic Revolution, the military power of the Islamic Revolution is significant in terms of hardware and software and determines the level of the West Asian region, Major General Mousavi said in a speech on Monday.

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Mousavi said that the US grudging with Iran is longstanding and fundamental.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not heed conspiracy and pressure, so strengthening the resistance of the people and the general resilience to withstand the enemy's excessive demands are of strategic importance for Iran."

"The enemy must know that people are optimistic about their revolution and are well-prepared to deal a harsh and timely blow to any aggressor and are determined to thwart any aggression, " he said.

