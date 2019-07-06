Indonesian minister stresses expansion of ties with Iran

Budi Karya Sumadi made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Jakarta Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi at the end of his diplomatic mission in Indonesia.

Thanking the Indonesian officials for supporting him during his service, Nasrabadi said that the capacities for cooperation are much more than the present level.

He went on to say that it is essential that the capacities be used through different means, including expansion of ties in air, land and rail fields.

Nasrabadi said that having a direct flight between Iran and Indonesia can improve cultural, economic and tourism ties between the two nations.

Karya said that the policy of his country is to expand trade and economic relations with Iran, and demanded the trade between the two countries be increased. He also welcomed the idea of the direct flight.

Referring to the present situation in the Muslim world, he said that the Muslims need to be more aware and breeze through the sensitive time with economic cooperation.

Thanking Nasrabadi for his hard work as Iran's ambassador in Jakarta, he added that Iran enjoys a rich historical and cultural past, and the people of Indonesia always remember Iranians with respect.

