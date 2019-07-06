Iran judoka bags silver in World Sports Games

Sheikh Arpanahi in the weight category of 78 kg grabbed a silver medal. 7-member men's team of Iran snatched five gold and two silver medals.

Meanwhile, Iran's women team earned a gold, a silver and a bronze medal. Iranian female fighter Sahar Chagholvand has also received Iran's first medal in women category.

Iranian players have so far received 36 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze medals. Iranian squad with 140 athletes, in 9 fields and 16 teams attended the event.

The 6th World Sports Games is underway with the attendance of 3,000 athletes from 42 countries.

