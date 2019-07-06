Iranian professor among 25 top immigrants in Canada

According to University of New Brunswick (UNB) website, Ghorbani is Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity, a professor of computer science on the UNB Fredericton campus, and director of UNB’s Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, which he established in 2016.

"Over his 37-year academic career, Dr. Ghorbani has carried out fundamental and applied research in the area of cybersecurity, machine learning and intelligence. He is the co-inventor of three awarded patents in network security and web intelligence and has a passion for entrepreneurship, creating opportunities for students and colleagues. Dr. Ghorbani received the StartUp Canada Senior Entrepreneur Award in 2017," UNB added.

UNB went on to say: "The RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards are given to Canadian immigrants who have demonstrated significant contributions and outstanding achievements. This is the 11th year for the awards, bringing the total number of recipients to 275."

