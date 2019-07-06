President Rouhani congratulates Venezuela Nat'l Day

In his message to President Maduro, Rouhani stressed deep solidarity between Tehran and Caracas.

Iran appreciates upholding of aspirations of freedom fighters and leaders like Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez by the Venezuelan people and government, the message reads.

Iran is ready for reinforcing bilateral relations, it added.

Rouhani also wished health and success for Venezuelan president and progress and dignity for people of Venezuela.

The national independence holiday of Venezuela, marked every year on July 5 which celebrates the anniversary since the enactment of the 1811 Venezuelan Declaration of Independence, making the country the first Spanish colony in South America to declare independence.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif supported Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s offer to hold political talks between the government and the opposition to resolve the differences.

Meanwhile, praising the political initiative, Abbas Mousavi, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the dialogue can lead to a political solution through which Venezuela can regulate its economy and remedy the livelihood of the people.

The spokesman citing to the damaging effects of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the South American country, said, ''by blocking and looting the financial resources of Venezuela, the US has been exercising a collective punishment on the country's people.''

