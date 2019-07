Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 6

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran, Pakistan after barter trade deals' mechanism

- Iran slams UK over seizure of oil tanker

- Deterrence power even without having nukes

** IRAN DAILY

- Germany says working at top speed to get Iran barter scheme running

- Iran sees huge increase in non-oil exports

- Turkey-Russia-Iran summit on Syria to be held in August

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- British piracy at U.S. behest

- Yemen’s Ansarullah launches fresh retaliatory raids on Saudi airports

- Iran’s ‘snail ‘crowned best foreign short in Argentina

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Piracy in Gibraltar

- Iran crowned 2019 Cadet Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling champion

- Golden Pen Awards held without winners except for poetry, research

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Open market, Nima Forex rates gap narrow

- India says oil imports from Iran not halted

- Non-oil trade with OECD at $23 billion

