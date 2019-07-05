Qatar ready to use Iran facilities for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking in a meeting with Fars governor Enayatollah Rahimi, Khalifa Al Thani said Qatar is also ready to prepare facilities for Iranian businessmen and to establish cooperation on cultural issues.

He also hailed establishing joint committee for following up issues related to agreements between Qatar and Fars province.

Qatar is ready to use Iranian contractors and experts in its projects, he noted.

Meanwhile, Rahimi referred to joint historical and cultural and religious relations between Iran and Qatar and called for facilitating visa issuance for Iranian businessmen.

Iran is willing to maintain suitable and friendly relations with neighboring countries; namely Qatar.

He went on to say that developing cultural and economic relations will reinforce regional security.

Iran has always complied with its international commitments, he reiterated.

Rahimi said that Fars Province is ready to host 2022 World Cup tourists.

During the meeting both sides agreed to increase Qatari airlines’ flights to Shiraz and Lar and vice versa.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar in 2022.

