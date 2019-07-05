Lebanon sympathizes with families of Iran kidnapped diplomats

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of kidnapping Iranian diplomats, Moussa urged the peace-seeking forces, friend governments and the international organizations to stand against Zionists’ lies.

He expressed regret over kidnapping Iranian diplomats which was aimed at tarnishing both countries’ relations.

The ceremony is being held while Iran is facing cruel sanctions which are aimed at bringing Iranians to their knees, he added.

He described this crime as blatant violation of Vienna convention and all international agreements as regard immunity of diplomats.

Israel has been after denying its responsibility in this crime and is trying to remove this issue, he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to form a fact-finding committee to determine the fate of the four Iranian diplomats who went missing in Lebanon.

On July 4, 1982, Ahmad Motavasselian, Mohsen Mousavi and Taqi Rastgar-Moqaddam, three diplomats of Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, along with Kazem Akhavan, IRNA’s photojournalist were held captive by the Lebanese Phalange forces on their way to work on the route of Tripoli-Beirut.

