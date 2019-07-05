Iranian shooter earns bronze in Universiade

Pour Hosseini stood on the third place in 10-meter pistol field.

South Korean and Chinese rivals ranked 1st and 2nd.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

