Lavrov: Iran, Russia, Turkey diplomats to meet in Astana

Speaking in a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, Lavrov said grounds have been prepared for Astana meeting to address Syrian issue.

He reiterated the fact that Iran, Russia and Turkey will continue their efforts to maintain peace and security in Syria.

He went on to say that diplomats will also discuss the possibility of holding summit between presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

Lavrov evaluated as positive Pedersen’s efforts for establishing cooperation channels with Syrian government and opposition.

He noted that finalizing Syrian constitutional committee will be an important step in resolving the Syrian issue.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said, "The meeting will mainly be on Idlib and other parts of Syria, on the general security situation, transition processes, constitutional commission and re-settlement.”

After a Cabinet meeting in capital Ankara, Kalin also said there would be another meeting with Russian, German and French leaders in two months.

"A quadruple summit is planned before going to the UN General Assembly," he said.

Kalin underlined that Syria and regional issues will be discussed in these meetings.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish