Official: Sanctioning Iran, Syria, Resistance new colonial war

According to Lebanese media, Khatib made the remarks addressing Friday prayer speech in Libbaya Mosque.

He called for vigilance, patience, wisdom and also commitment to Muslims’ principles and most importantly unity and resistance for standing against new colonial war.

Palestine is an Arabic-Islamic country with Quds as its capital, he said, adding that Palestinian refugees’ returning to Palestine is the only solution to the Palestinian issue.

He went on to say that the US cruel sanctions against Iran is doomed to failure and will not make Iran set aside its support of Resistance and the Palestinian nation.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Saudi and Bahrain's rulers have been caught in a quagmire by betraying the Palestinian nation.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Member of Parliament Anwar Juma deplored the fact that certain Arab countries want to normalize ties with the Zionist regime of Israel, saying that they lack popular support and they are afraid of heir own people.

