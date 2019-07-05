Iran karatekas shining in World Sports Games

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Alborz karate committee Mohmmad Akrami said after defeating Italian rival 9-7, Yusefi advanced to the semi-final match.

In the semi-final match, he overpowered Indian karateka 12-5 and entered the final match, he noted.

After hitting Belgian rival 9-3, he received the first gold medal in Kumite category, he added.

Akrami went on to say that Yusefi could grab a silver medal in free weight category.

Mohammadi, other Iranian karate fighter overshined Indian, Spanish, Belgian and Italian fighters, he said.

Iranian squad with 140 athletes, in 9 fields and 16 teams attended the event.

The 6th World Sports Games is underway with the attendance of 3,000 athletes from 42 countries.

