Iran karatekas shining in World Sports Games

Karaj, July 5, IRNA – Iranian karate fighters Hossein Yusefi and Behnam Mohammadi received two gold and one silver medals in the 6th World Sports Games which is underway in Tortosa, Spain.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Alborz karate committee Mohmmad Akrami said after defeating Italian rival 9-7, Yusefi advanced to the semi-final match.

In the semi-final match, he overpowered Indian karateka 12-5 and entered the final match, he noted.  

After hitting Belgian rival 9-3, he received the first gold medal in Kumite category, he added.

Akrami went on to say that Yusefi could grab a silver medal in free weight category.

Mohammadi, other Iranian karate fighter overshined Indian, Spanish, Belgian and Italian fighters, he said.

Iranian squad with 140 athletes, in 9 fields and 16 teams attended the event.

The 6th World Sports Games is underway with the attendance of 3,000 athletes from 42 countries.

