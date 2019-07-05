EX-Lebanese FM: Iranian diplomats’ case needs more investigation

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of the ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of kidnapping Iranian diplomats, Mansour said undoubtedly, the criminal act to kidnap Iranian diplomats will tarnish the image of the Lebanese government and people.

Due to the fact that they were kidnapped in a military checkpoint, it should be clarified that who was in charge of that checkpoint, he said.

He also urged the Lebanese security bodies to end the case.

The Lebanese government started following up the issue, but it had no result, he said, adding that research should be resumed more seriously.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Member of Parliament Anwar Juma said diplomacy is under the sovereignty of law and it is the only channel for international interaction.

Aggression on diplomacy and diplomats means withdrawing humanitarian borders, he noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to form a fact-finding committee to determine the fate of the four Iranian diplomats who went missing in Lebanon.

On July 4, 1982, Ahmad Motavasselian, Mohsen Mousavi and Taqi Rastgar-Moqaddam, three diplomats of Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, along with Kazem Akhavan, IRNA’s photojournalist were held captive by the Lebanese Phalange forces on their way to work on the route of Tripoli-Beirut.

