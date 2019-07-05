Iran, Lebanon to continue cooperation to clarify fate of kidnapped diplomats

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of a ceremony held to commemorate the anniversary of the kidnapped diplomats in Lebanon, Hosseini appreciated the role of the Lebanese government and foreign ministry in presenting solution to this issue.

Iran respects Lebanese government's regulations and will follow up the case, he added.

He noted that the Lebanese government sent a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres saying that the four Iranian diplomats were kidnapped in Lebanon and will follow up the issue.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to form a fact-finding committee to determine the fate of the four Iranian diplomats who went missing in Lebanon.

While marking the commemoration anniversary of the kidnapped diplomats in Lebanon, he highlighted, “Today, July 5, 37 years have been passed from the the kidnapping of four diplomats of our country Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Ahmad Motevasselian, Kazem Akhavan and Taqi Rastegar Moghaddam by the mercenaries of Zionist regime at the checkpoint in northern Lebanon in 1982.”

“As announced during these years, evidence suggests that the kidnapped diplomats in Lebanon were handed over to the Zionist occupying forces and subsequently transferred to the occupied territories, and are now in the prisons of this illegitimate regime. Accordingly, and given the occupation of Lebanon at that time by the Zionist regime with full support from the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran regards political and legal responsibility for kidnapping this terrorist act to the Zionist regime and its supporters,” the statement reads.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry hailed Lebanese government's cooperation and efforts to determine the fate of the four diplomats, including sending a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General in September 2008, in which the kidnapping of Iranian diplomats was emphasized, further calls on the Lebanese authorities, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Red Cross, and other international bodies to fulfill their intrinsic, legal and humanitarian duty to pursue the case, and said it will make every effort to clarify the situation of the kidnapped diplomats and in this framework, again, underscores on its suggestion on the formation of fact-finding committee by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

